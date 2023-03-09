99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Austin woman sentenced to over 9 years for overdose deaths in Mower County

The woman sold fentanyl to two people who later died. She told police she sells drugs to support her own drug habit.

Yashica Shenay Thomas
Yashica Shenay Thomas
Contributed / Mower County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
March 09, 2023 03:58 PM

AUSTIN — A 44-year-old Austin woman was sentenced to 110 months in prison during a Mower County District Court hearing Thursday, March 9, 2023, for her role in selling fentanyl to two Austin residents that later died of an overdose.

Yashica Shenay Thomas pleaded guilty in January 2023 to two felony third-degree murder charges in two separate cases as part of a plea deal that dismissed felony manslaughter and drugs charges in three cases.

As part of the plea deal, the prosecution did not argue for consecutive sentences and agreed not to seek the maximum sentence allowed.

Also Read

District Judge Natalie Martinez sentenced Thomas to 86 months in prison in one case and to 110 months in another. The sentences will run concurrently.

Martinez credited Thomas with 191 days for time served.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to court documents:

Thomas sold fentanyl to two people in their early 20s who later died due to the toxic effects of fentanyl. In both cases, Thomas told law enforcement she sold drugs to sustain her personal drug habit.

The first death, a 22-year-old Austin man , occurred in March 2022 in a northwest Austin residence.

Thomas told police that he bought 0.17 grams of fentanyl from her and that he had intended to come back and buy more but he ended up overdosing.

The second death, a 22-year-old Austin woman , occurred in May 2022 in a southwest Austin residence. When questioned by police, Thomas admitted to selling drugs.

She told police she sold about 0.7 grams of fentanyl to the woman who had died that day of an overdosed.

Thomas has been in custody in the Mower County Jail since Aug. 22, 2022.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Broken Paddle 222.JPG
Business
Climate change could help fuel Minnesota tourism
March 09, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
080721-RAIN-01726.jpg
Local
Participants sought to provide data about rainfall amounts, climate trends
March 09, 2023 01:41 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge Youth Job.png
Local
Winona area Youth Conservation Corps seeking youth applicants for summer positions
March 09, 2023 01:14 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Snow
Community
Photos: Slice of Life March 2023
March 09, 2023 04:06 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
RCTC wresting
Prep
RCTC wrestling program in great spot after runner-up finish at nationals
March 09, 2023 12:28 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Jonathan Marquist Payton
Local
Winona man steals car at gun point; consumes meth during 107 MPH police pursuit
March 09, 2023 10:29 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Zachary Koetz
Local
Plainview man sentenced to 30 days in jail for stealing from father
March 09, 2023 10:22 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson