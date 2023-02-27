99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Austin's Banfield Elementary searched after false report of a shooter

A similar event happened last year when Lourdes High School in Rochester went into lockdown.

Austin map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
February 27, 2023 12:43 PM

AUSTIN — Law Enforcement responded to Banfield Elementary on Monday morning due to a false report of a shooter.

A press release from the Austin Police Department said dispatch received the call at 9:53 a.m. The school went into a lockdown as a result of the "swatting call."

"At this time, we have met with local law enforcement, and they have determined the incident was not credible, and the school has returned to normal operations," Superintendent Joey Page said in a statement.

The statement from Austin Police Chief David McKichan said the call "ended with what the dispatcher believed were gunshots in the background."

Both the police department and Mower County Sheriff's Office responded to the school. The local law enforcement said it has also been in contact with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension about the incident.

"In the course of ascertaining that there was no critical incident, those peace officers did make entry into the school as if such an event was ongoing," the statement from law enforcement said. "This included breaching a door to do so."

The statement went on to say the swatting call was likely "made maliciously in order to generate such a response."

A similar event happened last year when Lourdes High School in Rochester went into lockdown. That incident was just one among multiple reported across the state at the time.

The full statement from Austin Public Schools is below:

"Good Morning:

This morning, law enforcement responded to a swatting call concerning Banfield Elementary School, which immediately went into a short-term lockdown. Out of an abundance of caution, all other District buildings were put into a hold. Law enforcement responded immediately and secured the building.

At this time, we have met with local law enforcement, and they have determined the incident was not credible, and the school has returned to normal operations. Resources will be available to respond to students, staff, and parents as needed. 

Here at Austin Public Schools, our priority is the safety and well-being of our students, their families, and our staff. Each of our schools has established a safety plan and lockdown procedures that contribute to maintaining a safe learning environment for our students. In the wake of this incident and part of our practice, school personnel will review those plans and continue our ongoing relationship with law enforcement to ensure we do everything we can to maintain the safety and security of our schools.

Sincerely,
Dr. Joey Page, Superintendent"

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
