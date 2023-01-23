STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Author, actress Jennette McCurdy to speak at Winona State University

Tickets go on sale Tuesday for "An Evening with Jennette McCurdy" at Winona State University on March 22.

Jennette-McCurdy1.png
Jennette McCurdy
Contributed / Winona State University
By Staff reports
January 23, 2023 01:02 PM
WINONA — In March, author and former actress Jennette McCurdy will make an appearance at Winona State University.

"An Evening with Jennette McCurdy" will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 in Somsen Hall's Harriet Johnson Auditorium. Public tickets for the lecture and moderated Q&A event will be available for purchase online on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Tickets are $20.

McCurdy is a former child actor known for portraying Sam Puckett on the Nickelodeon TV series "iCarly." In 2022, McCurdy published her memoir "I'm Glad My Mom Died," which was ranked #1 on the New York Times Best Sellers list for 18 consecutive weeks.

McCurdy is writing her debut fiction novel and is developing a feature film that she wrote and plans to direct.

The event is co-sponsored by the Warrior Entertainment Network — WSU's student-run programming board — and the WSU Lyceum Series.

