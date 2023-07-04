Authorities now say 2 men and one female teenage missing after going in the river near Red Wing

RED WING — Search and recovery efforts continue for three people who went into the Vermillion River — near the Mississippi River — on Monday evening, July 3.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office said there was a family gathering on the northside of Diamond Island on the Vermillion River near Red Wing, Minnesota.

One member of the group was fishing from shore while three others were swimming in the river. All three of the swimmers started struggling in the water. The man fishing on shore went into the water to help the struggling swimmers. He was able to rescue an adult female, his daughter, the sheriff’s office said.

He then reentered the water to assist the other two swimmers. All three people then went under the water and did not resurface. The sheriff’s office says 10 to 15 minutes passed before the 911 call was made.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol was on the water and responded within 10 minutes. Also responding was the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin DNR and Red Wing Fire Department. The responding agencies searched for three hours until dark and inclement weather shut down the search on Monday night.

The three missing people were inexperienced swimmers and did not have life vests on, according to the sheriff’s office.

The area they were swimming in was 3 feet, but dropped sharply to a depth of 8-9 feet.

In a news conference held late Tuesday afternoon, July 4, Maj. Mike Johnson said the man who was fishing was not related to the other two individuals, but the families live together in Oakdale, Minnesota.

Johnson said the area is only accessible by boat, and added that there is a lot of movement under the water where authorities are searching.

Search activities started up again at 8 a.m. on July 4 with GCSO Water Patrol and Dive Team being assisted by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Wildlife Fish and Game, Minnesota DNR, Northstar Search and Rescue and Red Wing Fire Department. The search is being conducted in both the Vermillion and Mississippi Rivers with parties in the water and from boats using sonar and other electronic devices.

When asked if there is still hope of finding the swimmers alive, Johnson said “not at this time.”

The sheriff's office originally reported a man had fallen in while fishing and two other men jumped in to help. But authorities said they were able to get better information about the situation throughout the day.

Search efforts will continue into Tuesday evening and will resume on Wednesday morning if the individuals are not located by nightfall.

