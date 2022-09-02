SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Autism training offered Sept. 8 for child care providers in Austin

The free training will provide resources on the signs and symptoms of autism, supporting autistic children and tips on communication and structuring the childcare space.

Autism Friendly Austin
Contributed file photo
By Staff reports
September 02, 2022 12:54 PM
AUSTIN — As part of a yearslong Autism Friendly Austin initiative, child care providers are invited to an autism training on Sept. 8.

The free training, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., will provide resources on the signs and symptoms of autism, supporting autistic children and tips on communication and structuring the child care space. Local resources and testimonials will also be featured at the Hormel Historic Home, 208 4th Ave. NW in Austin.

The Autism Friendly Initiative aims to boost autism friendly providers, retailers and businesses in the community, along with regular education and training courses. The group also offers children’s camps and events for teens and young adults with autism.

To register for the training or other events, visit hormelhistorichome.org/autism-programming.html . To learn more, email the Hormel Historic Home at autism@hormelhistorichome.org or call 507-433-4243.

Related Topics: CHILD CAREAUSTIN
