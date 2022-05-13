SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 13
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Avian flu confirmed in dead Silver Lake Park geese

Olmsted County joins 59 other Minnesota counties with confirmed cases in wildlife or commercial poultry.

65ec9fcc803b083c5d8462f9d4823805.jpg
Geese look for food on the sidewalk near Silver Lake in Rochester.
Post Bulletin file photo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
May 13, 2022 10:12 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Avian flu has been confirmed in several dead geese found in Silver Lake Park.

The first six dead birds reported on April 24 tested positive for avian flu, according to Rochester Parks and Rec director Paul Widman.

Read more from Randy
COVID-19
NewsMD
Six Southeast Minnesota counties deemed areas of high COVID transmission
Latest federal report indicates virus is spreading throughout portion of the state as it remains low elsewhere.
May 13, 2022 09:48 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Ostrem, Mark 2010 c.jpg
Local
Ostrem plans to seek fifth term as Olmsted County attorney
Filing period for county election starts May 17.
May 12, 2022 05:31 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Eric Anderson Wakefield.JPG
Local
Rochester artist's 'Wakefield' is set to add to Peace Plaza experience
Light and fog provide new insights in Eric Anderson's work being unveiled Monday.
May 12, 2022 03:56 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

The cases are the first reported in Olmsted County.

Three other dead geese were founds in the park days after the initial discovery, but none have been reported in other city parks or parts of the city.

“DNR will not be doing any further testing now that avian flu has been confirmed,” Widman said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Avian flu has been discovered in wild birds in 47 of Minnesota’s 87 counties. In Southeast Minnesota that includes Fillmore, Goodhue, Houston and Wabasha counties.

Avian flu map.JPG
A map shows Minnesota counties with confirmed cases of avian flu in wildlife and domestic birds.
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

When combined with domestic bird reports from commercial poultry farms to backyard hobbyists, which include sites in Dodge and Mower counties, the disease has been found in 60 counties throughout the state.

Widman said Rochester parks staff have already been working under the assumption that the dead geese found in Silver lake had died from avian flu, since it’s uncommon for such numbers to die without an obvious cause.

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health reports the first strain of the current avian flu was found in the state on March 25, and the virus has not been found to have caused human illness in the state.

However, the disease can spread when enough virus gets into a person’s eyes, nose or mouth, or is inhaled.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to prevent avian flu exposure includes:

  • Avoiding direct contact with wild birds and observing them only from a distance.
  • Avoiding contact with poultry that appear ill or have died.
  • Avoiding contact with surfaces that appear to be contaminated with feces from wild or domestic birds.
  • Wearing gloves and washing your hands with soap and water if you must handle wild birds or sick or dead poultry.
  • Wearing respiratory protection, such as a medical face mask when handling birds.
  • Changing your clothing before contact with healthy domestic poultry and birds.

Widman said anyone finding a goose in Rochester city parks is asked to contact the Parks and Rec Department at 507-328-2900 to have the bird removed as quickly as possible.
Anyone finding suspicious dead waterfowl or a group of five or more dead wild birds throughout the state should report them to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource at 888-646-6367.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERMINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCESAVIAN FLU
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Academic Notebook.png
Local
Academic Notebook: Scholarship recipients and Mayo's May Student of the Month
Scholarship recipients
May 13, 2022 11:02 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Eyota - Olmsted County map.png
Local
Motorcyclist dies, passenger suffers life-threatening injuries in crash on Highway 42 in Eyota
The 48-year-old passenger was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for treatment Thursday, May 12, 2022.
May 13, 2022 09:44 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: May 8-14, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
May 13, 2022 07:18 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Four sets of twin siblings make up 14% of Goodhue's graduating class
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
May 13, 2022 07:12 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe