Avid Rochester volleyball player 'retires' after 45 years of weekly matches

ROCHESTER — For the past 45 years, Susan Dodge always knew where her husband Stanley would be on Monday nights – a volleyball court.

A farmer and gardener by day, Stanley Dodge never missed playing volleyball every Monday night at Willow Creek Middle School during the school year and on sand courts at Rochester’s McQuillan Fields or at friends in Eyota.

“We always scheduled everything around Monday nights,” said Susan Dodge as she watched Stanley play on sand courts at McQuillan Fields on Monday. “He always came unless he was sick. I remember being in the hospital with a baby and he said, ‘I have to play volleyball.’”

It all started in 1977, when Dodge was invited to play volleyball with a group at St. Francis of Assisi School. He later moved on to community education leagues and eventually Dodge was playing year round.

At age 81, Dodge retired from farming this year and he is also “retiring” from volleyball. His final Monday night match was on Labor Day. To honor the occasion, his teammates presented him with a trophy and a banner congratulating him on his retirement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smiling as watched the ball sail over the net, Dodge said his volleyball career was never about competition.

“I'm sure that I'm gonna miss it. You get to know people pretty well after a while. You get new people come in and then some of the old people think they're too old to play,” he said.

However, none of the other players even come close to his age. Dodge acknowledges that the years and back injuries have slowed him down some as time passed. He serves underhand now instead of overhand, like he did years ago.

“I mostly am just good for setting the ball and serving now” he said.

A farmer and gardener by day, Stanley Dodge never missed playing volleyball for every Monday night at Willow Creek Middle School during the school year and on sand courts at Rochester’s McQuillan Fields. After 45 years, he decided Labor Day would be his last match before "retiring" at age 81. Jeff Kiger/ Post Bulletin

Dodge, who ends up on the ground once or twice every match, said he now appreciates playing on sand courts.

“It’s a lot softer,” he said.

Dodge recruited his neighbor John Singfiel to play and the pair have been traveling to the Monday night matches for 15 years.

“We almost never cancel. The only reason might be if it snows so much that school is canceled,” said Singfiel. He and his wife, Karen Singfiel, helped prepare the trophy and sign for Dodge’s final match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even when he was on vacation, Dodge would find pick-up games of volleyball on the beaches of Mexico and Jamaica.

Despite playing about 45 Monday nights a year for decades, he never dominated the court. It was always about enjoying the time with the other players.

“I never got very good, but it was always fun,” said Dodge as he brushed the sand off of his feet for the last time.