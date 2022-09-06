SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, September 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Avid Rochester volleyball player 'retires' after 45 years of weekly matches

A farmer by day, Stanley Dodge rarely missed playing volleyball every Monday night at Willow Creek Middle School during the school year and on sand courts at Rochester’s McQuillan Fields each summer. After 45 years, he decided Labor Day would be his last match before "retiring" at age 81.

20220905_184023.jpg
A farmer and gardener by day, Stanley Dodge never missed playing volleyball for every Monday night at Willow Creek Middle School during the school year and on sand courts at Rochester’s McQuillan Fields. After 45 years, he decided Labor Day would be his last match before "retiring" at age 81.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
September 06, 2022 09:13 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — For the past 45 years, Susan Dodge always knew where her husband Stanley would be on Monday nights – a volleyball court.

A farmer and gardener by day, Stanley Dodge never missed playing volleyball every Monday night at Willow Creek Middle School during the school year and on sand courts at Rochester’s McQuillan Fields or at friends in Eyota.

“We always scheduled everything around Monday nights,” said Susan Dodge as she watched Stanley play on sand courts at McQuillan Fields on Monday. “He always came unless he was sick. I remember being in the hospital with a baby and he said, ‘I have to play volleyball.’”

Also Read
20220905_142727.jpg
Business
Montana buyer paid $3.2 million for most of Rochester complex
Plummer 16th Street LLC of Billings, Mont. paid $3.2 million for about 16,000 square feet of the 18,000-square-foot, three-story office center at 3428 Lakeridge Place NW in Rochester on Sept. 1, 2022.
September 06, 2022 08:19 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Melanie Head shot.png
Business
Rochester nonprofit organization grows therapeutic services, changes name
ExercisAbilities, a nonprofit that helps people of all ability levels deal with injuries, illnesses and disabilities, is changing its name to EA Therapeutic Health.
September 04, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

It all started in 1977, when Dodge was invited to play volleyball with a group at St. Francis of Assisi School. He later moved on to community education leagues and eventually Dodge was playing year round.

At age 81, Dodge retired from farming this year and he is also “retiring” from volleyball. His final Monday night match was on Labor Day. To honor the occasion, his teammates presented him with a trophy and a banner congratulating him on his retirement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smiling as watched the ball sail over the net, Dodge said his volleyball career was never about competition.

“I'm sure that I'm gonna miss it. You get to know people pretty well after a while. You get new people come in and then some of the old people think they're too old to play,” he said.

However, none of the other players even come close to his age. Dodge acknowledges that the years and back injuries have slowed him down some as time passed. He serves underhand now instead of overhand, like he did years ago.

“I mostly am just good for setting the ball and serving now” he said.

20220905_185411.jpg
A farmer and gardener by day, Stanley Dodge never missed playing volleyball for every Monday night at Willow Creek Middle School during the school year and on sand courts at Rochester’s McQuillan Fields. After 45 years, he decided Labor Day would be his last match before "retiring" at age 81.
Jeff Kiger/ Post Bulletin

Dodge, who ends up on the ground once or twice every match, said he now appreciates playing on sand courts.

“It’s a lot softer,” he said.

Dodge recruited his neighbor John Singfiel to play and the pair have been traveling to the Monday night matches for 15 years.

“We almost never cancel. The only reason might be if it snows so much that school is canceled,” said Singfiel. He and his wife, Karen Singfiel, helped prepare the trophy and sign for Dodge’s final match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even when he was on vacation, Dodge would find pick-up games of volleyball on the beaches of Mexico and Jamaica.

Despite playing about 45 Monday nights a year for decades, he never dominated the court. It was always about enjoying the time with the other players.

“I never got very good, but it was always fun,” said Dodge as he brushed the sand off of his feet for the last time.

20220905_184249.jpg
A farmer and gardener by day, Stanley Dodge never missed playing volleyball for every Monday night at Willow Creek Middle School during the school year and on sand courts at Rochester’s McQuillan Fields. After 45 years, he decided Labor Day would be his last match before "retiring" at age 81.
Jeff Kiger/ Post Bulletin

Related Topics: ROCHESTERPEOPLEVOLLEYBALL
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What to read next
Goodhue County building
Local
Interim Commissioner Susan Betcher appointed to Goodhue County Board
Susan Betcher, who previously served on the Wacouta Township Board, will serve as a commissioner until next spring’s special election for the District 5 seat.
September 06, 2022 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Olmsted County logo
Local
Olmsted County court administration is moving down one floor
Move of court offices makes way for continued renovation of court space in city-county Government Center.
September 06, 2022 09:45 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Local
Driver arrested for pointing gun at other driver over the weekend
A 37-year-old Rochester man allegedly pointed a gun at another driver and threatened the family of an Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy.
September 06, 2022 09:43 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Police car lights crime crash arrest
Local
Teenager pulled over going 107 mph in a 55 in SW Rochester
A 16-year-old male was pulled over for excessive speeding under the influence last week.
September 06, 2022 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson