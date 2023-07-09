AWF wrestling coming to Wykoff

WYKOFF, Minn. — Wrestling action is coming soon to Wykoff.

On Saturday, July 15, 2023, American Wrestling Federation professional wrestlers will be at the Wykoff Commons Event Center for an all-ages event called Wykoff Mania. Proceeds from the event will go to support the Wykoff Commons nonprofit, the Wykoff Fire Department and the Chatfield wrestling team.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and action begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, and kids ages 9 and under are free.