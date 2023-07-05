Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Back in action: Rochester's 4th Fest brings fireworks, food and fun

Patrons were able to taste Flapdoodle's cookie monster ice cream while listening to Rochester Poet Laureate Jean Prokott and chomped down on some salted caramel while rocking out to Lonesome Losers.

070423-4th Fest
Carter Hoffman begins to prepare hot dog buns after cooking a batch of hot dogs on his propane grill during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
By Mark Wasson
Today at 10:16 PM

ROCHESTER — Those looking for a respite from the recent hot and humid temperatures bearing down on Rochester found an oasis of goodies at Flapdoodles mobile truck at the annual Rochester 4th Fest on July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park.

"There's a lot of people and there's going to be fireworks and that will be fun to watch," Flapdoodles Truck Manager Benjamin Berryhill said.

This year's event featured the Rochester Community Band kicking off the event at 6 p.m. with patriotic and traditional concert band music before the event got feisty with DJ Aventus and a virtual pet parade. The public was asked to submit photos of their pets dressed in patriotic or fun costumes that were then presented on the big screen to the crowd of hundreds.

This was Flapdoodles and Berryhill's first year at 4th Fest at its newer location. It had previously been held at Silver Lake and was the second year it was held at Soldiers Field.

They stuck around all night, with patrons being able to taste Flapdoodle's most popular flavor, cookie monster, while listening to Rochester Poet Laureate Jean Prokott and chomping down on some salted caramel while rocking out to the Lonesome Losers tribute to yacht rock.

Patrons could also enjoy an after-dinner coffee chip scoop while watching the fireworks.

Parking issues that may have impacted previous 4th Fests were not an issue this year, with plenty of parking around the event that allowed for an easy walk.

The event featured no shortage of vendors with The Compadres, Infuzn Foods, Minne Street Rolls, True Smoke BBQ, Thai Garden, Minne "Snow" Da Shave Ice, Little Thistle Brewing Co. and Thesis Beer Project also serving up the thirsty and hungry crowd.

Even though it's their first year at the new location, Flapdoodles and Berryhill, a Pine Island native, are no strangers to 4th Fest. Both went to the event in previous years with Flapdoodles dishing out its ice cream and Berryhill watching the fireworks.

This year's event was sponsored by Affinity Plus Credit Union and presented by Rochester Civic Music in partnership with Rochester Parks & Recreation, the Rochester Fire Department and the Rochester Police Department. Stage and video wall was sponsored by Fette Productions and the water refill station was sponsored by Culligan.

Benjamin Berryhill, center, gets an order ready for a customer at Flapdoodles mobile truck at Rochester's 4th Fest July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field.
Mark Wasson / Post Bulletin
070423-4th Fest
A trumpeter performs in the Rochester Community Band during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070423-4th Fest
A crowd watches the Rochester Community Band perform during the 4th Fest Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Soldiers Field Park in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
