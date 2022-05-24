SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bail remains set at $1 million for Kasson man charged in fatal Byron shooting

William Isaac Shillingford, 31, is charged with second-degree murder-with intent-not premeditated, second-degree murder-without intent-while committing a felony and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

William Shillingford 5-9-22
William Shillingford.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
May 24, 2022 03:58 PM
ROCHESTER — The Kasson man charged in the fatal shooting of a 70-year-old Byron man will continue to be held on $1 million unconditional bail, an Olmsted County District Court judge ruled Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

William Isaac Shillingford, 31, is charged with second-degree murder-with intent-not premeditated, second-degree murder-without intent-while committing a felony and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

In advance of his hearing, Shillingford’s attorneys had filed a motion for a bail reduction but on Tuesday asked not to be heard on the motion. As a result, Judge Steven Schwab ordered Shillingford continue to be held on $1 million unconditional bail — an amount previously set by Judge Debra Jacobson.

Shillingford's next court appearance is scheduled for July 12.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has not released a motive in the May 8, 2022, shooting death of 70-year-old John Colbert. Colbert's obituary described the father of three and grandfather as a man who lived his life with passion and adventure.

Shillingford and Colbert's families were acquaintances, and the two men knew each other, according to Lt. Lee Rossman of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office

Members of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office were called around 10:45 p.m. on that Sunday to a residence in rural Kalmar Township for a report of a man that had been shot.

Deputies arrived to find a pickup truck, later determined to be Shillingford's truck, parked in the driveway and a heavy trail of blood leading to the front door of the residence, according to the criminal complaint.

Once inside, the deputy found a man, later identified as Colbert, who appeared to have lost a significant amount of blood from a gunshot wound that appeared to enter the man's right arm and grazed his torso, hitting an artery in the process.

Law enforcement officers attempted life-saving efforts on Colbert, but he was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at 11:24 p.m. after Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Byron Ambulance first responders arrived.

The home's outdoor security cameras captured the incident.

Shillingford was later located running toward a driveway of a nearby home after witnesses reported seeing him running across a field and in a ditch.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSKASSON-MANTORVILLEBYRON
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
Emily Cutts is the Post Bulletin's public safety reporter. She joined the Post Bulletin in July 2018 after stints in Vermont and Western Massachusetts.
