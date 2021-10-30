Bail set at $250,000 for teenager charged in connection to Austin murder

AUSTIN -- The Austin teenager charged in connection to the death of a 75-year-old man was ordered held Friday on $250,000 conditional bail.

Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva, 18, made his first appearance in Mower County District Court on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated robbery and first-degree assault. All three charges are felonies. At the hearing, Judge Terrence Walters set conditional bail at $250,000 and unconditional bail at $500,000.

Lagunes Silva’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2021.

He is one of the three people arrested in connection to the death of 75-year-old William Hall. The two others arrested are juveniles. Austin police did not release any information on the age of the two juveniles. Court records in this case indicate police spoke with at least one child as young as 12.

Publicly available court records do not show that anyone else has been charged. Most juvenile criminal records in Minnesota are not public information, but there are a few exceptions.

If an offender is at least 14 and commits a felony-level crime, the juvenile may be certified to stand trial as an adult in criminal court, and would render all of the records relating to that crime as public.

Additionally, if a juvenile is 16 or older and is accused of a felony-level offense, all proceedings conducted by the juvenile court relating to that offense, as well as the records relating to it, are open to the public.

Hall, an Austin resident, was found dead in his home in the 800 block of 12th Avenue Southeast on Oct. 13 by people who delivered him meals. A neighbor told police that his security camera captured several boys in the area of Hall’s home the day before. The footage also included audio “that indicated an encounter took place between” Hall and the boys, according to a news release from the Austin Police Department.

Surveillance footage captured four boys riding bikes on the north side of the neighbors garage about 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 12. The group left their bikes at the garage and walked toward the intersection of Seventh Street Southeast and 12th Avenue Southeast before walking out of view of the camera.

Three minutes later, surveillance footage captured Hall yelling and a young man running back into view of the camera. A short time later, the rest of the group were seen running from Hall’s residence and all four got on their bikes and rode away, according to the criminal complaint.

Hall’s son and daughter told police five days after Hall was discovered deceased that their father's wallet and .22 caliber revolver were missing.

“On October 20, 2021, the Preliminary Autopsy Report indicated that the victim sustained multiple blunt force injuries with rib fractures and hemorrhaging of various organs,” the criminal complaint states.

Court records indicate the group may have gone to the house to rob Hall.