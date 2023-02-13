Bakery Flats zoning request faces first public review Wednesday

ROCHESTER — A request for a zoning change for the former Rochester Bread Co. site will be reviewed by the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday.

The request for the nearly 2-acre property at 300 11th Ave. NW seeks to make way for redevelopment that would potentially create a 210-unit rental complex dubbed Bakery Flats.

The property owned by The Prow. Co. is currently zoned as “light industrial,” allowing redevelopment that range from a parking lot or storage facility or a variety of retail and restaurant spaces with Community Development staff review.

A change to the proposed residential use would require special Rochester City Council approval or a zoning change, which would likely put design approval into staff hands.

The requested switch to high-density residential zoning would allow the creation of an up to 115-foot apartment complex, Jose Rivas of CRW Architecture + Design Group Inc. said a smaller eight-story structure makes more sense for the site, based on required setbacks from the property lines and other restrictions.

“We feel this is the maximum the site will support, because of the parking ratios and green space,” he said during a recent neighborhood meeting held to address the zoning change.

The former Rochester Bread Company location at 300 11th Ave. NW. Contributed / History Center of Olmsted County

A specific plan for the proposed apartment building, which is expected to have up to 20 townhome-style rentals facing the street and nearby Cascade Creek, has not been created, but Rivas has produced images showing how a potential structure would fit into the existing space that now houses a variety of businesses and office space in the building that was built as a bakery in 1928 .

Wednesday’s commission review and related public hearing is intended to focus on the site’s zoning, rather than design details, which Rivas said will take months to complete.

The zoning change is an initial step, since it determines what can be built on the site.

If the change is eventually approved by the City Council during a future meeting, The Prow Co. and CRW could move forward with design efforts that fall within those new zoning guidelines, which would limit most new commercial uses without special approval.

Up to 2,500 square feet of retail space could be designed on the main floor of the building, which Rivas said would likely cater to apartment residents or the nearby neighborhood.

Before the zoning request can be presented to the council, the planning and zoning commission must be asked for a recommendation, which is expected to happen during its meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

Public comment on the request will be taken prior to a decision.

If the zoning change is eventually approved and a design for redevelopment is submitted to the city, another neighborhood meeting will be held to discuss the proposal before staff reviews any plans, but a public hearing will not be required if the proposal falls within the new zoning guidelines.