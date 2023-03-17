6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bamber Valley Elementary students decorate coffee sleeves to brighten people's day

The act of kindness is part of the elementary school's Raise Craze Kindness fundraiser, which raises money for Bamber Valley's PTA.

Custom Coffee Cup Sleeves
Custom coffee cup sleeves from Cafe Steam designed by Bamber Valley Elementary School students as part of a fundraiser for art supplies, field trips and more are pictured Friday, March 17, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 3:49 PM

ROCHESTER — Be creative. Make it a great day. Make someone smile. Be kind.

These are all messages written on coffee sleeves by Bamber Valley Elementary School students given out to Café Steam customers. The business lent its support to the school for its fundraising efforts.

The coffee sleeves were decorated by students for the Raise Craze Kindness Fundraiser, which “provides over 95% of our PTA budget, so that we can provide Bamber Valley staff and students with the grade-level funds needed to pay for extra field trips and enrichments, free yearbooks for each student, Bamber Valley T-shirts, grade-level activity nights, and much, much more,” according to the PTA Facebook page.

Also Read

Students participating in the fundraiser complete acts of kindness, like the coffee sleeves to brighten people’s day, in an effort to pay donors’ generosity forward.

The fundraiser ended March 17, and donations are accepted here .

ADVERTISEMENT

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
WF2112310_0056.jpg
Health
Mayo Clinic med students celebrate Match Day
March 17, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
20230317_093517.jpg
Business
Caribou adds another location to Rochester's caffeinated herd of coffee shops
March 17, 2023 01:38 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
IMG_1941.jpg
Health
UMR students register 150-plus potential Be the Match donors for Ari
March 17, 2023 11:38 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
1AAF8AFE-2126-449F-9AF5-51D16BD0CAD1.jpeg
Prep
BOLD shuts down Hayfield girls' state title-game hopes
March 17, 2023 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
GRIZZ.CELEBRATE.jpg
Sports
4 things to know about the Rochester Grizzlies-Oregon Tradesmen division finals matchup
March 17, 2023 11:17 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png
Business
Growing cleaning service set to expand by launching a Rochester location
March 17, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
A four piece broasted chicken meal from Rooster's Too! Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Business
Rooster’s third location opened outside of Minnesota in 2022
March 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson