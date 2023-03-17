Bamber Valley Elementary students decorate coffee sleeves to brighten people's day

ROCHESTER — Be creative. Make it a great day. Make someone smile. Be kind.

These are all messages written on coffee sleeves by Bamber Valley Elementary School students given out to Café Steam customers. The business lent its support to the school for its fundraising efforts.

The coffee sleeves were decorated by students for the Raise Craze Kindness Fundraiser, which “provides over 95% of our PTA budget, so that we can provide Bamber Valley staff and students with the grade-level funds needed to pay for extra field trips and enrichments, free yearbooks for each student, Bamber Valley T-shirts, grade-level activity nights, and much, much more,” according to the PTA Facebook page.

Students participating in the fundraiser complete acts of kindness, like the coffee sleeves to brighten people’s day, in an effort to pay donors’ generosity forward.

The fundraiser ended March 17, and donations are accepted here .