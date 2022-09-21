We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News | Local
News reporting
Barricaded suspect in Rochester facing more potential charges

The Rochester man refused to leave an attic he barricaded himself in, even after law enforcement shot pepper balls into the area. Law enforcement left the scene without arresting the man.

OCSO - ARREST REPORT.png
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
September 21, 2022 10:11 AM
ROCHESTER — A 44-year-old Rochester man is potentially facing more charges after he barricaded himself inside a home when law enforcement attempted to arrest him for misdemeanor warrants, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Lt. Lee Rossman.

According to Rossman:

The man barricaded himself inside a garage attic after Olmsted County Sheriff deputies attempted to make contact with the man around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2022.

Deputies forced open a service door in the garage and noted that the man block the attic entrance with a piece of wood.

The man yelled at deputies that he knew they were there for the warrants, one for fleeing police and two for harassment restraining order violations.

At that point, officers from the Rochester Police Department arrived to assist.

Over the course of a few hours, the man refused to come down even after law enforcement fired multiple rounds of pepper balls into the attic.

Law enforcement left the scene after the man said he would protect his property and would start a fire before he came out.

"At that time, it was decided to clear the scene and that our presence would escalate the subject into doing something more dangerous," Rossman said. "So deputies left the scene without taking him into custody."

The man also refused any medical treatment that law enforcement offered him before they left.

Charges related to Tuesday's incident have been recommended to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.

By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
