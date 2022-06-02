Barron tapped as new bishop of Winona-Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Most Rev. Robert E. Barron, auxiliary bishop of the archdiocese of Los Angeles, has been appointed the new bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester by Pope Francis, the diocese announced Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Barron replaces Bishop John M. Quinn, who has headed the diocese for the past 13 years. Cannon law requires bishops to submit their resignation to the pope when they turn 75. Quinn is 76.

Barron will be presented at a press conference via livestream at 11 a.m.

Barron, 61, was born in Chicago, spent his childhood in Detroit and then in a suburb of Chicago. Barron studied at the Mundelein Seminary in Chicago and at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., before being ordained a priest on May 24, 1986.

After serving as an associate pastor for three years, Barron studied at the Institut Catholique de Paris where he completed his doctorate of sacred theology. Barron served as a professor of theology at Mundelein Seminary from 1992 to 2015 and also served as its president-rector from 2012 to 2015.

Barron has been broadcast extensively throughout the world. He launched his Word on Fire Catholic Ministries in 2000. His 10-part documentary, “Catholicism,” aired on public television in the U.S. He is the first priest since Archbishop Fulton Sheen to have a regular national program on a commercial television network.

Barron is proficient on social media. His Word on Fire website hosts daily blog posts, weekly articles and video commentaries, and Barron has more than 3.1 million Facebook followers, 517,000 YouTube subscribers, 349,000 Instagram followers, and 190,000 Twitter followers.

“I am overjoyed and humbled to receive this new assignment as the ninth Bishop of Winona-Rochester. I look forward immensely to getting to know the good people, priests, and pastoral ministers of the diocese,” Barron said in a statement. “I will have to brush off my Chicago winter coat, which has remained unused for the past six years in Santa Barbara. My fondest hope is that I might be a good spiritual father to all the Catholics of southern Minnesota.”

The diocese serves 20 counties in southern Minnesota, stretching from the Wisconsin border in the east to the South Dakota border in the west, with more than 130,000 Catholics and 107 parishes, four high schools, 30 elementary school and Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary on the campus of Saint Mary's University in Winona.