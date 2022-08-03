SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

BCA identifies man, Rochester police officer involved in fatal shooting

Joshua Clayton Hippler was shot during a traffic stop at 12:44 a.m. Saturday, hours after he allegedly robbed a business with an ax.

RPD - SHOOTING.png
Post Bulletin file photo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
August 02, 2022 07:24 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The man shot by a Rochester police officer on Saturday morning, July 30, 2022, has been identified.

Joshua Clayton Hippler, 27, died of multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso, according to a statement from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Also Read
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Stewartville woman charged under 'revenge porn' law with uploading video to OnlyFans without consent
Amoryllis Kaitlynn Forsberg, 27, of Stewartville, is accused of uploading and selling a video on her OnlyFans account without the consent of the other person in the video.
August 02, 2022 01:22 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester Fire Department trucks
Local
No injuries in Monday night Rochester house fire
"Make sure that your family has an escape plan and has practiced it. Ensure that everyone knows where to gather outside of your home in the event of a house fire," the Rochester Fire Department wrote in a news release.
August 02, 2022 09:38 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

Officer Michael Bottcher was identified by the BCA as the officer who shot Hippler. He is on administrative leave, which is standard procedure during an officer-involved shooting investigation.

Crime scene personnel recovered a knife and an ax "at the scene and from Hippler's vehicle," according to the statement.

The BCA said the shooting was captured on the officer's body camera. The video won't be released until the case is fully closed and adjudicated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fatal shooting occurred after Rochester Police responded to a robbery call at Domino's Pizza on Broadway Avenue South at 10:59 p.m. Friday night. A white man allegedly entered the business armed with an ax, took cash and fled in a van.

Police located the van at 12:44 a.m. Saturday and conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 63, south of the U.S. Highway 52 overpass. According to the BCA, reports indicate the suspect got out of the van with the ax and charged toward an officer. The officer shot the suspect, who died later at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The officer involved in the shooting has been with the Rochester Police Department for just over a year and was an officer at another agency previously, according to the BCA.

The BCA is investigating the officer-involved shooting, which is standard procedure in Minnesota.

Related Topics: ROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTS
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Roo Yori American Ninja Warrior
Local
Rochester's American Ninja Warrior out of competition but raised over $22k for nonprofit
Roo Yori didn't make it to the finals of American Ninja Warrior, but he did beat his fundraising goal of $100,000 to his nonprofit.
August 02, 2022 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
OC District 2 candidates.png
Local
Olmsted County District 2 candidates record videos regarding Seneca property
The two candidates for the open district seat were asked how they would like to see the county-owned property that once held a canning facility developed. Here’s what they said.
August 02, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Highway 52 Construction
Minnesota
Heading north on Highway 52? Don't let construction spoil your trip
Commuters traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 52 from Rochester this summer have dealt with traffic delays due to construction. With construction not letting up anytime soon, here is what commuters can expect for the remainder of the year.
August 02, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Confederate Flag Debate
Local
Confederate flag spurs Olmsted County rental change, but commissioners don't see need for further action
Agreements for renting spaces at Graham Park and in other areas are being changed to clarify that the actions of people leasing the space isn't necessarily supported by the county.
August 02, 2022 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen