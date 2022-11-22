BCA investigating police shooting in Red Wing

RED WING — The Red Wing Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are leading an investigation into a Goodhue County deputy firing a weapon following a crash near Bay Point Park, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, according to the Twin Cities television station KARE 11 .

Red Wing officials said the deputy fired their weapon but a reason for that has not been disclosed.

The subject who was shot is alive and was transported to the hospital for treatment, the BCA told the Post Bulletin.

The Sheriff's Office told KARE 11 that the deputy sustained "non-life threatening" injuries.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

