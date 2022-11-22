BCA investigating police shooting in Red Wing
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Red Wing Police Department are investigating an incident in which a Goodhue County deputy fired their weapon.
We are part of The Trust Project.
RED WING — The Red Wing Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are leading an investigation into a Goodhue County deputy firing a weapon following a crash near Bay Point Park, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, according to the Twin Cities television station KARE 11 .
Noah Arnold Foster, 22, of Wykoff, allegedly stabbed a co-worker because he thought the man was having an affair with his girlfriend.
Darius Dwayne Pitchford, 34, of Rochester, allegedly refused to allow his child, D-Angelo Pavlovic Pitchford, 3, to be treated while at a hospital. The boy was pale, lethargic and had been throwing up. An autopsy showed he died of complications due to a rare hernia condition.
Election judges found single mismarked ballots in the hand count of four randomly selected precincts as part of the effort to confirm the accuracy of voting machines.
Red Wing officials said the deputy fired their weapon but a reason for that has not been disclosed.
The subject who was shot is alive and was transported to the hospital for treatment, the BCA told the Post Bulletin.
The Sheriff's Office told KARE 11 that the deputy sustained "non-life threatening" injuries.
This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.
ADVERTISEMENT
Dr. Scott Zietlow, who has worked at Mayo Clinic since the early 1990s, will take on the titles of president and CEO of the La Crosse, Wis.-based Kwik Trip at the start of 2023. He is replacing his father, Don Zietlow, who is retiring.
The complaint focuses on advertisements that appeared in the Rochester Post Bulletin and failed to include a disclaimer.
Rochester staffed 721 election judges on Nov. 8, with Democrats outnumbering Republicans by narrow margin
Shifts at 46 Rochester polling locations saw 55% of party-affiliated judges signing in as Democrats.
The free program, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., will discuss tips for coping with various social situations and even finding glimmers of joy.