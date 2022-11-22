SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
BCA investigating police shooting in Red Wing

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Red Wing Police Department are investigating an incident in which a Goodhue County deputy fired their weapon.

Police car lights crime crash arrest
By Mark Wasson
November 22, 2022 04:32 PM
RED WING — The Red Wing Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are leading an investigation into a Goodhue County deputy firing a weapon following a crash near Bay Point Park, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, according to the Twin Cities television station KARE 11 .

Red Wing officials said the deputy fired their weapon but a reason for that has not been disclosed.

The subject who was shot is alive and was transported to the hospital for treatment, the BCA told the Post Bulletin.

The Sheriff's Office told KARE 11 that the deputy sustained "non-life threatening" injuries.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
