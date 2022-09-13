Beacon Academy says report about possible closure was 'erroneously reported'

ROCHESTER — Beacon Academy is setting the record straight.

The local charter school sent a notice to its families on Monday, letting them know that a recent TV report about the school possibly having to close was "erroneously reported."

The charter school is searching for a new executive director. And recently, the school's special education director submitted her letter of resignation as well. However, the school reassured families it is still committed to its students.

"The Board is actively putting resources in place to ensure the effective daily operation of the school, and the staff is going above and beyond to make certain that our students are adjusting well to the new school year," the statement said in part. "We will be contracting with an organization to ensure that there is no disruption in SPED services to students."

Additionally, the notice to families said the school is undertaking a "diligent search" for a new executive director as well as a director of special education.

This year, the school moved to a new location at the Congregational Church, located on Skyline Drive just off of U.S. Highway 52.

The school opened in 2015. It serves students in grades 6-12, according to the Minnesota Association of Charter Schools.

"Our school fills an important need in the community," the notice to families said. "And we are all fully committed to its continued success."