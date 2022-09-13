SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, September 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Beacon Academy says report about possible closure was 'erroneously reported'

In spite of the fact that it is searching for an executive director and a director of special education, the school clarified that it is committed to its students.

Rochester Beacon Academy logo
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
September 13, 2022 11:44 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Beacon Academy is setting the record straight.

The local charter school sent a notice to its families on Monday, letting them know that a recent TV report about the school possibly having to close was "erroneously reported."

ALSO READ
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: Summer 2022 President's and Dean's lists and scholarship recipients
Summer 2022 honorees and graduates from Southern New Hampshire University, Marquette University and University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
September 12, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
IMG_9015.JPG
Local
Pine Island Public Schools looks to the future with land purchase
Board Chairman Rob Warneke said when the district does do something with the land, it will be a decision made by the larger community.
September 11, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Load More

The charter school is searching for a new executive director. And recently, the school's special education director submitted her letter of resignation as well. However, the school reassured families it is still committed to its students.

"The Board is actively putting resources in place to ensure the effective daily operation of the school, and the staff is going above and beyond to make certain that our students are adjusting well to the new school year," the statement said in part. "We will be contracting with an organization to ensure that there is no disruption in SPED services to students."

Additionally, the notice to families said the school is undertaking a "diligent search" for a new executive director as well as a director of special education.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, the school moved to a new location at the Congregational Church, located on Skyline Drive just off of U.S. Highway 52.

The school opened in 2015. It serves students in grades 6-12, according to the Minnesota Association of Charter Schools.

"Our school fills an important need in the community," the notice to families said. "And we are all fully committed to its continued success."

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTER
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
garden-17057_1920.jpg
Local
Blue Thumb Resilient Yards Workshop coming to Rochester next week
Workshop aims to introduce residents to options for their yards, which include rain gardens, native plantings, and creating pollinator habitat.
September 13, 2022 11:56 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Vaccine
Local
Olmsted County sees access to new COVID vaccine boosters
Public Health, Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center have created plans to administer bivalent vaccine boosters.
September 13, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Police lights crash report
Local
Two suffered life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash south of Cannon Falls
The driver was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys and the passenger to Regions Hospital on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, after the crash.
September 13, 2022 10:54 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
20220912_132926.jpg
Business
New owner taking over popular Med City consignment shop
Penny Bracken created Kismet Consignment on Rochester's North Broadway in 2004 and her popular business grew to four buildings. On Monday, Bracken handed over the keys to the popular business to a new owner, Jes Peterson.
September 13, 2022 09:09 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger