Bears Den break-in leaves Byron Youth Football without funds

BYRON — A break-in at The Bears Den has left Byron Youth Football without $4,440 in pull tab revenue over the holiday weekend.

When staff arrived at the bar and restaurant at 845 High Point Drive shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday they reported the burglary, which had occurred overnight.

“It sounds like the machines were last emptied on the (Dec. 23),” said Capt. James Schueller of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office

The bar closed at 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25, and a study of the two machines shows $1,760 was taken from one and $2,680, was taken from the other.

The machines owned by Byron Youth Football were pried open, and Schueller said the cost of repairs has not been determined.

“They are going to need the doors replaced, and I’m assuming the electronic money handler was probably damaged as well,” he said.

Someone also reportedly pried open a liquor cabinet and attempted to open the business’ safe, but only $200 was taken from a bar deposit bag.

“There’s not a whole lot to go on this,” Schueller said, noting deputies are checking video recordings from nearby businesses.

If suspects are found, Schueller said they’ll likely face a second-degree burglary charge, among possible other charges.