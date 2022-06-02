Behind the Headline: Education reporter Jordan Shearer discusses increased disruptive behavior at Rochester Public Schools
On the 10th episode of the Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast, digital content producer Erich Fisher talks with education reporter Jordan Shearer about his weekend focus regarding an increase in violent and disruptive behavior at Rochester Public Schools this past school year.
- 'Has anyone asked the students?' RPS aims to get ahead of disruptive behavior that came in the wake of COVID
