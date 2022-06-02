SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Behind the Headline: Education reporter Jordan Shearer discusses increased disruptive behavior at Rochester Public Schools

The Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast brings reporters from our newsroom on to discuss their stories and how they go about their reporting.

Behind the Headlines Podcast - Jordan Shearer
Post Bulletin Digital Content Producer Erich Fisher records an episode of the Behind the Headlines podcast with reporter Jordan Shearer on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Erich Fisher
Erich Fisher
June 02, 2022 01:28 PM
On the 10th episode of the Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast, digital content producer Erich Fisher talks with education reporter Jordan Shearer about his weekend focus regarding an increase in violent and disruptive behavior at Rochester Public Schools this past school year.

Click below to read the full story:

Related Topics: BEHIND THE HEADLINEROCHESTERPB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLSEDUCATION
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
Erich is a digital content producer at the Post Bulletin where he creates content for the Post Bulletin's digital platforms. Before he moved to Rochester, Erich worked as a sports reporter for Rivals.com covering the University of Illinois' athletic programs in Champaign, Illinois. Readers can reach Erich at 507-285-7681 or efisher@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Goodview - Winona County map.png
Local
Pine Island man injured in Highway 61 crash Tuesday morning
The Chevy Impala and semi-truck were driving northbound on Highway 61 near Goodview, Minn., when they collided at 44th Avenue.
June 02, 2022 12:48 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
ReyelSimmonsMug.jpg
Local
Dodge Center man gets 6 years for impersonating an officer, hidden weapons cache
Reyel Devon Simmons, 53, of Dodge Center, had been impersonating law enforcement and the military for years. Law enforcement found firearms and explosives in a hidden bunker in the man's residence.
June 02, 2022 12:41 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
New Bishop of The Diocese of Winona-Rochester
Local
Barron tapped as new bishop of Winona-Rochester
The Most Rev. Robert E. Barron replaces Bishop John Quinn, who headed the diocese for 13 years.
June 02, 2022 10:28 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Candidates 2.png
Local
Four candidates for Rochester School Board seek election as a conservative block
The 11 candidates include three incumbents, four members of the conservative block, as well as four other candidates.
June 02, 2022 09:10 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer