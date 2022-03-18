Read Today's Paper Friday, March 18
Behind the Headline: Education reporter Jordan Shearer discusses strains educators have faced in Rochester

The Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast brings reporters from our newsroom on to discuss their stories and how they go about their reporting.

Behind the Headlines Podcast - Jordan Shearer
Post Bulletin digital content producer Erich Fisher records an episode of the Behind the Headlines Podcast with education reporter Jordan Shearer on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
March 18, 2022 01:09 PM
On the ninth episode of the Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast, digital content producer Erich Fisher talks with education reporter Jordan Shearer about his weekend focus regarding the strains Rochester-area educators are currently facing.

Behind the Headlines Podcast - Jordan Shearer
1/2: Post Bulletin digital content producer Erich Fisher records an episode of the Behind the Headlines Podcast with education reporter Jordan Shearer on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Rochester.
Behind the Headlines Podcast - Jordan Shearer
2/2: Post Bulletin digital content producer Erich Fisher records an episode of the Behind the Headlines Podcast with education reporter Jordan Shearer on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Rochester.

Related Topics: BEHIND THE HEADLINEROCHESTERPB MINUTE PODCASTPB INSTAGRAMROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLSEDUCATION
