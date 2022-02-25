SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Behind the Headline: Saying goodbye to retiring Post Bulletin news editor Randi Kallas

The Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast brings reporters from our newsroom on to discuss their stories and how they go about their reporting.

Randi Kallas Retirement
Retiring Post Bulletin news editor Randi Kallas is recognized during a potluck with friends and coworkers on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
February 25, 2022 09:09 AM
On the seventh episode of the Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast, digital content producer Erich Fisher talks with news editor Randi Kallas about her 35-year career with the Post Bulletin before she retires on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

PHOTOS MENTIONED IN THE EPISODE:

704726_4991983565312_452409812_o.jpg
1/4: 
SherelsKallas.jpg
2/4: 
TOM Julie Buehler008.JPG
3/4: 
Kallas, Randi 14 worked.jpg
4/4: Post-Bulletin 2012

