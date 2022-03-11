Behind the Headline: Welcoming investigative reporter Molly Work to the Post Bulletin
The Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast brings reporters from our newsroom on to discuss their stories and how they go about their reporting.
On the eighth episode of the Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast, digital content producer Erich Fisher talks with newly hired investigative reporter Molly Work about her path to Rochester and why she wanted to pursue investigative journalism.
