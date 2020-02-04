Matt Flynn, newly elected chairman of the Olmsted County Board of commissioners, is interviewed on this week’s Belau Report. He talks about progress with respect to homelessness, concerns about the transit proposals being presented for hearings this week, legislative proposals — two of which are in the governor’s current bonding proposal — highway 14 work, and planning for a facility for county mental health services.
Regarding politics, he hopes county officials and other local boards maintain their non-partisanship as they run for local offices. He is committed to working with the city and DMC while still focusing on the needs of the people living in greater Olmsted County.
