Following his participation in last week's Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce legislative preview event, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka was interviewed for this week’s "Belau Report."
His remarks included his thoughts on what to do with the projected $1.3 billion surplus, education needs, the need for more parental involvement in children’s schools particularly when trying to address the achievement gap, bipartisanship and collaboration with the Governor, among other issues in the fast-moving half hour.
“The Belau Report” may be seen on Charter Spectrum channel 181 at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in Rochester, Byron, Eyota, Kasson, Mantorville, Stewartville and Zumbrota.