This week's episode of "The Belau Report" features the monthly "Report to the People," with Jim Bier, chairman of the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners; Randy Staver, president of the Rochester City Council; and Kathleen Harrington, president of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce.
The officials open the new year with a look back at 2019 and a look ahead at 2020 with many issues such as salaries and role of public officials, potential redistricting and census implications, parking and transportation plans, DMC, capital expenditures and homelessness. This is a chance for the public to learn of these issues including communication in advance of hearings and final votes.
“The Belau Report” may be seen on Charter Spectrum channel 181 at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in Rochester, Byron, Eyota, Kasson, Mantorville, Stewartville and Zumbrota.