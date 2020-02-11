With the Minnesota Legislature convening this week, "The Belau Report" features Sen. Dave Senjem, chairman of the Investments Committee (known as the bonding committee) and a member of the Tax Committee, talking about his views on the bonding bill.
Gov. Tim Walz has backed a bill in excess of $2 billion. Senjem believes the surplus should be used rather than bonding, and it should be used to reduce taxes including Social Security and estate taxes, especially for farm families.
Senjem also is looking forward to hearings on the Department of Health and Human Services. Particularly in his sights are mental health services needed desperately in Minnesota counties.
