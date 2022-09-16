Bicyclist killed in crash in Winona
The Buffalo, Minn., man was killed Thursday night after being hit by a car.
We are part of The Trust Project.
WINONA — A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car at 8:41 p.m. Thursday night, Sept. 15, 2022.
A 2020 Honda Accord was northbound at the intersection of U.S. Highway 61 and Vila Street when it hit the bicyclist, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.
The semi crashed on Interstate 35 just north of the Iowa border.
The items were stolen between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.
The bicyclist, 40-year-old Matthew Michael Tipton of Buffalo, Minnesota, was killed in the crash.
The driver of the Honda, 58-year-old Thomas Daniel Holst of Lanesboro, Minnesota, and his passenger, 56-year-old Susan Grace Holst of Lanesboro, were uninjured.
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Winona Police Department, Winona Fire Department and Winona Ambulance also responded.
The Post Bulletin is working on a story about the impact COVID-19 pandemic had on the restaurant industry and how it changed customer habits. Please take a couple of minutes to answer the questions in our survey.
Breaking News
Lincoln is one of 297 schools throughout the nation to receive the designation this year.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
History is a huge part of the identity of the Dodge County seat, but even long-time locals are intrigued by the hidden past just off Main Street.