Bicyclist killed in crash in Winona

WINONA — A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car at 8:41 p.m. Thursday night, Sept. 15, 2022.

A 2020 Honda Accord was northbound at the intersection of U.S. Highway 61 and Vila Street when it hit the bicyclist, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The bicyclist, 40-year-old Matthew Michael Tipton of Buffalo, Minnesota, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the Honda, 58-year-old Thomas Daniel Holst of Lanesboro, Minnesota, and his passenger, 56-year-old Susan Grace Holst of Lanesboro, were uninjured.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Winona Police Department, Winona Fire Department and Winona Ambulance also responded.