Bicyclist killed in crash in Winona

The Buffalo, Minn., man was killed Thursday night after being hit by a car.

Winona - Winona County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
September 16, 2022 09:27 AM
WINONA — A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car at 8:41 p.m. Thursday night, Sept. 15, 2022.

A 2020 Honda Accord was northbound at the intersection of U.S. Highway 61 and Vila Street when it hit the bicyclist, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The bicyclist, 40-year-old Matthew Michael Tipton of Buffalo, Minnesota, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the Honda, 58-year-old Thomas Daniel Holst of Lanesboro, Minnesota, and his passenger, 56-year-old Susan Grace Holst of Lanesboro, were uninjured.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Winona Police Department, Winona Fire Department and Winona Ambulance also responded.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
