Biermann House transfer entering final stages

The historic Biermann House is facing its fourth winter since Olmsted County decided to turn it over to a private developer.

The house at 3730 Mayowood Road SW has been in limbo as the county works to finalize required permissions from state and federal agencies, since the property was purchased with state and federal funds and the site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“We won’t see all the signed paperwork until mid- to the end of October,” said Karlin Ziegler, Olmsted County’s park superintendent, adding that more documentation will be required by the Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office before renovation can start.

Joe Powers, who will take over the property under an agreement with the county, said that will be too late to start a needed roof replacement this year.

“It will have to sit another winter,” he said.

While the roof is under a tarp and needs to be replaced, Powers said his last review of the house built in the 1860s shows “the bones of it are still good,” but another inspection of the foundation will be needed.

So far, Powers said he’s spent approximately $90,000 to fund the property transfer and shore up the house while it sits unused.

He said the final condition of the property will likely determine its future use as he makes plans to restore it.

Powers' proposal, which won support of county commissioners in 2018, was to create apartments on each of the home’s three floors, but Powers said its current state likely lends to restoring it to something closer to its original use.

“It might end up being a single family home and just rent it, or I might move there,” he said.

Ziegler said the current plan appears to be the best chance to restore the home, since the county doesn’t have the budget for the work.

The house, which was owned by Norwegian immigrant Adolph Biermann in the final decades of the 1800s, was purchased by the county in 1979 with a nearby 70 acres to be used for recreational purposes.

The home's deterioration reportedly started after the county entered into a 25-year lease with the Olmsted County Historical Society in 1990. The home was used as a rental residence, but eventually vacated and was not properly winterized, according to the county.

In 2018, two years after the county resumed control of the house, a request for proposed uses netted two options: transfer it to Powers or turn the home and nearby 70 acres over to Rochester’s Parks and Recreation Department, which had an anonymous donor willing to fund restoration for public use.

Mark Hindermann of Pine Island eventually revealed himself as the anonymous donor, but by that point the commissioners had entered an agreement with Powers, citing uncertainty about funding under the city proposal.

Ziegler said the concerns, combined with the requirement to turn over all the nearby parkland, made Powers’ proposal more attractive to the majority of commissioners.

As the closure of the deal nears, she said she anticipates a successful change for the property.

“This is the best chance for that house to get renovated and have a future,” she said.