'Big Dig' event offers chance to dig into sand pile, as well as plans for Discovery Walk

Destination Medical Center project spurs plan for Sept. 17 family-friendly event.

DMC Destination Medical Center logo
By Staff reports
September 09, 2022 02:13 PM
ROCHESTER — A Destination Medical Center project is providing an opportunity for area children to do a bit of digging.

Working with the city of Rochester, Knutson Construction and Rochester Mom, the DMC Economic Development Agency is holding "The Big Dig," a hands-on, family-friendly event to learn about the Discovery Walk project in downtown Rochester.

Planned for 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 17, 2022, in the Premier Bank Parking Lot at the intersection of Second Avenue and Fifth Street Southwest, the event will feature a giant pile of sand, construction equipment and a chance to meet construction workers.

Participants will also have a chance to learn about businesses in the construction zone and have some fun with activities such as a giant chalk mural, bubbles and music from the D’Sievers.

This family-friendly event is also designed to help parents and others dig into the details of the Discovery Walk project, which is creating a linear parkway along Second Avenue Southwest to connect Soldiers Field Park to the Mayo Clinic campus.

“The Big Dig is an exciting opportunity for our community to have some hands-on fun while learning more about Discovery Walk,” Jamie Rothe, DMC EDA’s director of community engagement, said in a statement announcing the event. “Our project team and the area businesses have a fun morning planned for all ages.”

The Big Dig is free and open to the public. Parking is also free and available in various places: the Third Street Southwest parking ramp and street parking along First Avenue and Fourth Street Southwest.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
