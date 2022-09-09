'Big Dig' event offers chance to dig into sand pile, as well as plans for Discovery Walk

ROCHESTER — A Destination Medical Center project is providing an opportunity for area children to do a bit of digging.

Working with the city of Rochester, Knutson Construction and Rochester Mom, the DMC Economic Development Agency is holding "The Big Dig," a hands-on, family-friendly event to learn about the Discovery Walk project in downtown Rochester.

Planned for 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 17, 2022, in the Premier Bank Parking Lot at the intersection of Second Avenue and Fifth Street Southwest, the event will feature a giant pile of sand, construction equipment and a chance to meet construction workers.

Participants will also have a chance to learn about businesses in the construction zone and have some fun with activities such as a giant chalk mural, bubbles and music from the D’Sievers.

This family-friendly event is also designed to help parents and others dig into the details of the Discovery Walk project, which is creating a linear parkway along Second Avenue Southwest to connect Soldiers Field Park to the Mayo Clinic campus.

“The Big Dig is an exciting opportunity for our community to have some hands-on fun while learning more about Discovery Walk,” Jamie Rothe, DMC EDA’s director of community engagement, said in a statement announcing the event. “Our project team and the area businesses have a fun morning planned for all ages.”

The Big Dig is free and open to the public. Parking is also free and available in various places: the Third Street Southwest parking ramp and street parking along First Avenue and Fourth Street Southwest.