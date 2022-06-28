Bigelow Painting building in Kasson destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning

KASSON — A Kasson building that hosted several Kasson businesses, including Bigelow Painting, was destroyed early Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in a structure fire.

The Kasson Fire Department was called to a fire at 1:45 a.m. at 701 8th St. SE in Kasson, according to a statement from the Kasson Police Department. Upon emergency crews' arrival at the fire, the building was fully engulfed in flames. The fire wasn't extinguished till 9:40 a.m.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire, and no firefighters were injured.

The building is a total loss. Along with Bigelow Painting, the building was also home to Kasson businesses KA Moe & Associates and Deraad Overhead Door, all of which have been misplaced as a result, Kasson police noted.

The State Fire Marshal Division and Kasson Police are investigating the cause of the fire and its origin.

The Dodge Center Fire Department, Dodge Center Ambulance and Dodge County Sheriff's Office assisted with the incident.