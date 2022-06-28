SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bigelow Painting building in Kasson destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning

The building is total loss, according to the Kasson Police Department, and all three businesses located in it have been misplaced.

Structure fire graphic logo
By Staff reports
June 28, 2022 04:11 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

KASSON — A Kasson building that hosted several Kasson businesses, including Bigelow Painting, was destroyed early Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in a structure fire.

The Kasson Fire Department was called to a fire at 1:45 a.m. at 701 8th St. SE in Kasson, according to a statement from the Kasson Police Department. Upon emergency crews' arrival at the fire, the building was fully engulfed in flames. The fire wasn't extinguished till 9:40 a.m.

Also Read
Mayo Clinic
Members Only
Business
Mayo Clinic and UnitedHealthcare reach network agreement
In February, the news broke that Mayo Clinic would not treat patients covered by UnitedHealthcare’s Medicare Advantage insurance plan. The two Minnesota health care giants have now “reached an agreement on a new, multi-year network relationship.”
June 28, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
062822 Lens On History 1.jpg
Exclusive
Community
A dogged love for things on wheels
From horses to pooches and everything in between, animals (and some people) have kept an eye out on vehicles on Rochester's streets.
June 28, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Lee Hilgendorf

No one was in the building at the time of the fire, and no firefighters were injured.

The building is a total loss. Along with Bigelow Painting, the building was also home to Kasson businesses KA Moe & Associates and Deraad Overhead Door, all of which have been misplaced as a result, Kasson police noted.

The State Fire Marshal Division and Kasson Police are investigating the cause of the fire and its origin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dodge Center Fire Department, Dodge Center Ambulance and Dodge County Sheriff's Office assisted with the incident.

Related Topics: KASSON-MANTORVILLEPUBLIC SAFETYFIRES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
WINONA VACCINE VOLUNTEERS.130.jpg
NewsMD
Need to get your younger kids COVID vaccinated? Here's where to go in SE Minnesota
COVID-19 vaccines for 6-month-old to 4-year-old children are now becoming available throughout the U.S. Here are a few locations outside of Rochester and Olmsted County where the vaccines can be found.
June 28, 2022 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Elgin - Wabasha County map.png
Local
Iowa woman injured in Highway 42 crash in Wabasha County
The two vehicles collided while traveling in opposite directions on Highway 42 at milepost 8 near Elgin Township.
June 28, 2022 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Untitled design.png
Exclusive
Local
Rochester City Council Ward 3 candidates discuss what makes a good council member
Four candidates for the open seat were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.
June 28, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
093021-drone-downtown-rochester-0119.jpg
Local
Rochester city audit shows lingering COVID impact
Cuts in 2020, along with federal aid, has helped city maintain required fund balances amid revenue reductions.
June 28, 2022 09:50 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen