Bike grants highlight community need and ability to make a difference

ROCHESTER — Mark Stockfelth rode out of Silver Lake Park on a bike he hopes will provide a journey to new employment.

“Right now, I have a battery-powered one that doesn’t have much of a battery left, so I get one way, but not back,” he said as he waited to pick up the first of 50 bikes, helmets and locks in Rochester’s bike grant distribution on Thursday and Friday.

The Northeast Rochester man was one of 12 individuals and eight organizations being provided with the bikes remaining from the city’s former bikeshare program.

The former Nice Ride Minnesota bikes were taken over by the city, which operated the program for years from the Rochester Public Library. While the library saw 303 bikes checked out last year, the staff time required for oversight led to the program’s cancellation.

With the distribution of the 50 bikes, the city will keep 22 for potential use in park programs.

Filling needs

As Stockfelth prepared to pedal the six to seven miles home Thursday afternoon, he said his new bike will play a factor in his job search by providing him more flexibility, since he doesn’t own a car and often needs to find a ride if he can’t get somewhere by bike.

He wasn’t alone among the 180 Rochester residents who submitted applications for one of the 50 bikes.

“With the average cost of car ownership far exceeding over $10,000 a year, in a city where the average resident makes under $40,000 pretax, a bicycle costs next to nothing and is often the only option available,” We Bike Rochester Communications Director Erick Noonan told the Rochester City Council during its May 1 public comment period.

Additionally, 12 community organizations applied for bikes, citing similar needs.

Mark Stockfleth prepares to ride his new bike on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Silver Lake Station. Randy Petersen / Post Bulletin

Noonan said the applications for the city program demonstrates a need and desire to bike in the city.

“If you read through the applications … you will hear the stories of individuals just beginning the journey of sobriety, starting a new job, trying to get to doctors appointments, trying to commit to health goals, hoping to pursue education,” he said. “Many spoke of not being able to drive, not being able to walk easily due to medical conditions.”

City staff, along with representatives from We Bike Rochester, Pata de Perro, Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency and Olmsted County Public Health, sorted through the applications in order to determine how the bikes could have the greatest impact for residents.

Matt Tse, the city’s active transportation coordinator, said the goal was to prioritize based on need and how the proposed use would help the applicant, since filling all the requests would have required another 300 bikes.

While the city only had 50 bikes available, We Bike Rochester and the Rochester community bike club known as Pata de Perro, pitched in another dozen refurbished bikes for grant applicants.

Paul Claus, the We Bike Rochester bike workshop chairman, said it made sense to add more bikes, since volunteers from the two groups had worked for six months on the city’s former bikeshare bikes.

Putting in more than 250 volunteer hours on the city bikes, the groups sorted through the unused orange bikes, scavenging parts from bikes that were no longer able to be ridden and ensuring the rideable bikes were safe for distribution.

In addition to the bikes distributed to individuals Thursday, another 38 former bikeshare bikes were turned over Friday to eight local organizations, whcih will either give the bikes to people in need or create their own bikeshare programs.

“It’s pretty much a wide variety of needs,” said DMC EDA Energy and Sustainability Director Kevin Bright said of bikes being given to University of Minnesota Rochester, The Landing MN, Rochester Public Schools and other groups.

Continuing work

Rochester Active Transportation Coordinator Matt Tse, right, discussed the bikeshare bike distribution with Matt Stockfleth, who received one of 50 bikes, on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Silver Lake Station in Rochester. Randy Petersen / Post Bulletin

Claus said it all highlights the need and desire to travel by bike in the city, which is why We Bike Rochester and Pata de Perro will continue efforts to put refurbished bikes in the hands of residents.

While the city-owned bikes are spoken for, he said the volunteers have at least another 50 bikes needing repair.

For more than 14 years, they’ve been meeting weekly in an alley garage at 115 1/2 N Broadway Ave. to repair bikes, accept donated bikes and help new owners pick and refurbish their own bikes.

Pata de Perro’s website has information on applying for a bike grant on its website — patadeperrobikeclu.wixsite.com/rochester-bike-club/bicycle-grant-program — but Claus said residents also stop by the weekly work sessions from 5:15-7 p.m. Thursdays to see what’s available or how they can help.

“The qualifying factors for every bike will be fluid,” he said, pointing out the goal is to meet people’s bicycling needs.

In addition to bikes, grant recipients received helmets, a bike lock and other materials as part of the Rochester bike grant program, which distributed 12 of 50 bikes on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin

In addition to the workshops Pata de Perro has a bike swap planned for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13, where participants can sell used bikes or donate them to the club for future distribution. With a $10 participation fee for sales, the event is also a fundraiser for the bike workshops.

Claus said he hopes the continued effort builds on the results seen with the city’s bike distribution, since it highlighted the community need, as well as the available help to meet the need.

“Our recent collaboration with the city and DMC to restore its NiceRide fleet for granting has demonstrated how much more can be accomplished when highly motivated volunteers are provided adequate space and a small amount of funding,” he said.

Former bikeshare bikes stand ready for distribution Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Silver Lake Station. Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin