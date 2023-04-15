Bike safety class kicks off Rochester's Spring Fit City Challenge

ROCHESTER — A small group of students, including Mayor Kim Norton, gathered at Northrop Community Education Center on a cloudy Saturday afternoon to learn about bike safety.

The class marked the start of Rochester's six-week Spring Fit City Challenge , which encourages people to get active, track their movement minutes through May 31 and submit that tracking sheet for a prize drawing.

Norton said she decided to kick off this year's spring challenge with biking education because she personally is going to be biking around the city more often. She said she invested in an electronic bicycle last year.

"I really do want the community to accept the fact that we are going to have more of a biking infrastructure in this community," Norton said. "And I want them to know how to use it. I want to know how to use it."

League Cycling instructor Barbara Beck led Saturday's class, called “Bike Lanes, Bike Boxes, and Cycle-Tracks.” Norton and four other pupils listened as Beck covered the rules of the road for biking through the city, starting with safety equipment.

"In addition to helmets, for early morning and late evening riding, you'd have to have a white headlight — they sell a lot of bikes with white reflectors, that's not good enough," Beck said. "But you can have a red rear reflector. More reflection stuff is better."

Beck outlined the "ABC Quick Check" safety guidance to follow before every ride, with A for air (checking tire pressure), B for brakes and C for cranks and chain. Quick, Beck said, is for checking the quick release lever if the bike has one.

Participants in a bike safety class, including Mayor Kim Norton, at left, get ready to take a ride on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

"And then the last part, the check, is it's just the first 20, 30 yards that you're on the bike, just listen to everything to make sure things are right," Beck said. "Sometimes I've mounted the front wheel slightly cattywhompus and it rubs, the brake is rubbing on it or something. You want to just stop and figure out what's happening."

As a small group, attendees often pitched questions, advice or additional information to the class as Beck moved through the different types of bike lanes and how to stay safe while biking with vehicle traffic.

"The mantra is — and it really sort of is a mantra — choose the rightmost lane that takes you to your destination and position yourself appropriately," Beck said. "Do not share a lane with a vehicle where the lane is too narrow to do so safely; ride in the center."

After the one-hour class, the group set off on a group ride through downtown Rochester.

For April Currier and her daughter Grace Currier, the class was an opportunity to get more comfortable with urban biking. The family previously lived in Wyoming.

"We've lived rural and biked around rural streets, but we're new to the city scene," April said. "A little overwhelmed by the idea of city biking."

"We didn't even have bike trails where we lived," Grace added.

Now that they live in Rochester, April said she and her family can start to bike to work and other places with a better knowledge of the laws and safety guidance.