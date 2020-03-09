The Bluff Valley Chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse will hold an informational meeting Thursday at the Rochester Public Library.
The nationwide nonprofit brings bikers together with the intent to create a safer environment for children who are abused.
On Thursday, representatives from the Spring Valley chapter will hold two presentations in the library's auditorium at 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Children whose families are referred to the program receive a vest with a B.A.C.A. patch sewn on the back and information from two members whom they may contact whenever they feel scared and feel the need for the presence of the B.A.C.A. volunteers.
B.A.C.A. members and supporters also assist children by providing escorts for them if they feel scared in their neighborhoods; riding by their homes on a regular basis; supporting the children at court and parole hearings; and attending their interviews.
More information about the national organization can be found at www.bacaworld.org.