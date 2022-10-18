Binoculars time: Upper Mississippi River swan watch bus tour set for Nov. 15

WINONA — For the first time since 2019, the Friends of the Refuge Headwaters will host a swan watch bus tour of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge on Nov. 15, 2022.

The bus tour starts in Winona at 9 a.m. and includes stops in Brownsville, Minnesota, Stoddard, Wisconsin, and at a refuge visitor center in Brice Prairie, Wisconsin. The tour will be led by retired La Crosse District Refuge Manager Jim Nissen.

Participants will be able to see migrating waterfowl, including swans, along the tour. Binoculars, spotting scopes and box lunches will be provided. The tour will wrap at 2:30 p.m. that day.

Reservations are required for the tour, which costs $35 per person. Reservations can be made on the Friends of the Refuge Headwaters's website or by calling 507-494-6229.

