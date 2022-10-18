We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Binoculars time: Upper Mississippi River swan watch bus tour set for Nov. 15

The bus tour, sponsored by the Friends of the Refuge Headwaters, will leave from Winona and explore wildlife viewing areas on the Minnesota and Wisconsin sides of the river.

031621.N.RPB.SWANS.06812.jpg
A pair of swans fly over the Eastside Wildlife Management Area Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Rochester.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
October 18, 2022 03:44 PM
WINONA — For the first time since 2019, the Friends of the Refuge Headwaters will host a swan watch bus tour of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge on Nov. 15, 2022.

The bus tour starts in Winona at 9 a.m. and includes stops in Brownsville, Minnesota, Stoddard, Wisconsin, and at a refuge visitor center in Brice Prairie, Wisconsin. The tour will be led by retired La Crosse District Refuge Manager Jim Nissen.

Participants will be able to see migrating waterfowl, including swans, along the tour. Binoculars, spotting scopes and box lunches will be provided. The tour will wrap at 2:30 p.m. that day.

Reservations are required for the tour, which costs $35 per person. Reservations can be made on the Friends of the Refuge Headwaters's website or by calling 507-494-6229.

