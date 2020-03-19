The Catholic Church is suspending all public Masses within the Winona-Rochester diocese for the next eight weeks, Bishop John Quinn said Wednesday, as the COVID-19 virus and the restrictions put in place to limit its spread continue to upend daily life.
The suspension is effective Friday, March 20, and will remain in place until May 15. A decision on whether to lift the suspension will be made on or before the eight-week period expires, said Quinn, the diocese top official.
The Mass suspension comes a week after the diocese declared that it was dispensing with the obligation for church faithful to attend Masses. Quinn said that dispensation remains in place.
"I greet you with the words of Jesus Christ, 'Do not be afraid,'" Quinn said in a letter to church members. "During these days of great uncertainty due to the many changes and unwanted consequences of the COVID-19 virus, we are reminded that the Lord is with us and His Love surrounds us."
Quinn said the decision was made in conformity with guidance by the Center for Disease Control and Gov. Tim Walz, but it was "the most difficult decision I have ever made."
"By not coming together and having personal contact, we hope to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus," Quinn told parishioners.
Quinn said priests will continue to offer a private Mass for the intentions of their parishioners; churches may remain open for private prayer; and funeral Masses, baptisms and weddings will continue, but only a small number of immediate family members will be allowed to attend.
The Sacrament of Penance, Anointing of the Sick and Viaticum will be available on an individual basis.
Quinn encouraged members to take advantage of Masses that are broadcast on radio and TV in English and Spanish. A "Frequently Asked Questions" section will be available and updated on the diocesan website, which also includes a list of broadcast Masses.
"Saint Paul faced numerous dangers and challenges in his missionary travels, yet he was able to say, 'In Christ I can do all things,'" Quinn said. "Remain steadfast in hope, because 'Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever.'"