'Black is Beautiful' returns at Forager for Black History Month

ROCHESTER — Part of a 2020 effort by a Black-owned brewery to raise funds and awareness for racial equity has blossomed into a beer release for Black History Month this year.

On Feb. 18, Forager Brewery is releasing a barrel-aged version of its 2020 “Black is Beautiful” brew.

The initiative and original beer recipe were developed by Marcus Baskerville, co-owner and head brewer at Weathered Souls Brewing Co. in San Antonio, Texas.

More than 1,000 breweries in all 50 states and 20 countries brewed batches of the beer last year. Each brewery that joined the effort selected an organization that promotes equality and inclusion, or combats police brutality, and pledged some of the profits from sales to that organization. In Rochester, Forager, Thesis Beer Project and Little Thistle Brewing take part .

All proceeds from the barrel-aged batch will go to the Rochester branch of the NAACP. The beer will be sold in 750-milliliter bottles for $50 each.

Branch president Wale Elegbede said he’s grateful for the financial support, but in a statement about the release, added the initiative itself was a welcome effort.

“Words matter and racism and systemic racism have placed negative connotations on the very word ‘black,’” Elegbede said. “‘Black is Beautiful’ is more fitting.”

The beer is a stout which ages well and takes on other flavors that complement the base beer’s chocolate, coffee and roasty flavors, said Forager owner Annie Henderson.

The limited release goes on sale at 11 a.m. Feb. 18.