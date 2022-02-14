SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

'Black is Beautiful' returns at Forager for Black History Month

18-month aged batch will be released Feb. 18.

Forager gets a barrel room
The barrel room at Forager Brewing Co.
John Molseed
By John Molseed
February 14, 2022 11:29 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — Part of a 2020 effort by a Black-owned brewery to raise funds and awareness for racial equity has blossomed into a beer release for Black History Month this year.

On Feb. 18, Forager Brewery is releasing a barrel-aged version of its 2020 “Black is Beautiful” brew.

The initiative and original beer recipe were developed by Marcus Baskerville, co-owner and head brewer at Weathered Souls Brewing Co. in San Antonio, Texas.

Read more from John
Snow Crazy Norah Meiners.JPG
Local
'Snow Crazy' a relief for the stir-crazy
Winter games return to Quarry Hill Nature Center after a hiatus
February 13, 2022 07:56 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Flowers by Jerry 01
Exclusive
Local
Supply disruptions aren't wilting flower availability
Floral shop owners say ordering directly and in advance has them stocked for Valentine's Day.
February 10, 2022 05:02 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
First Meeting Noodle
Exclusive
Business
First Meeting Noodle makes good first impression
Traditional Chinese noodle restaurant literally shows you how it's made.
February 10, 2022 05:56 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Load More

More than 1,000 breweries in all 50 states and 20 countries brewed batches of the beer last year. Each brewery that joined the effort selected an organization that promotes equality and inclusion, or combats police brutality, and pledged some of the profits from sales to that organization. In Rochester, Forager, Thesis Beer Project and Little Thistle Brewing take part .

All proceeds from the barrel-aged batch will go to the Rochester branch of the NAACP. The beer will be sold in 750-milliliter bottles for $50 each.

ADVERTISEMENT

Branch president Wale Elegbede said he’s grateful for the financial support, but in a statement about the release, added the initiative itself was a welcome effort.

“Words matter and racism and systemic racism have placed negative connotations on the very word ‘black,’” Elegbede said. “‘Black is Beautiful’ is more fitting.”

The beer is a stout which ages well and takes on other flavors that complement the base beer’s chocolate, coffee and roasty flavors, said Forager owner Annie Henderson.

The limited release goes on sale at 11 a.m. Feb. 18.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERRESTAURANTS AND BARS
What to read next
Claremont - Dodge County map.png
Local
Claremont man arrested for reportedly threatening neighbor with machete Sunday
The 40-year-old man is being held at the Steele County jail pending his arraignment Tuesday morning in Dodge County District Court.
February 14, 2022 10:07 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Local
Online forum highlights potential for 'granny flats'
Age-Friendly Olmsted County set to discuss housing option's potential for older residents
February 14, 2022 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Rochester Public Schools
Local
Rochester Public Schools drops contact tracing for most grades
The district will continue contract tracing for students in PreK, due to the unavailability of vaccines among that age group.
February 14, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police Lights
Local
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office investigates armed robbery in Byron
Three employees leaving their shift early Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, reported being approached by two men, assaulted and robbed.
February 14, 2022 09:17 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts