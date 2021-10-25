SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Black man robbed by white man yelling racial epithets

Victim hit with crowbar by man who stole bike, wallet and phone.

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing.
stock photo
Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
October 24, 2021 11:49 PM
Share

A Black man was robbed Saturday night by a white man yelling racial slurs.

The victim, a 24-year-old man from Rochester, had been at the Holiday convenience store on Assisi Heights Drive just after midnight early Saturday morning. He left the store and was riding home on his bicycle at about the 2300 block of 19th Street Northwest, said Capt. Casey Moilanen of the Rochester Police Department.

The man was riding west on 19th Street when a dark-colored 1999-2005 model year SUV also driving west on 19th Street drove straight at him, forcing him to pull over. A passenger in the SUV was holding a crowbar and yelling racial slurs at him.

The victim was hit in the stomach with the crowbar, Moilanen said. Then the robber took the victim's phone, bicycle and wallet, which contained a small amount of cash, debit cards and gift cards.

The victim described the suspect as a white male in his 30s, about 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, clean-shaven and wearing a gray soft-shell jacket. There was no description of the driver, Moilanen said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim had several abrasions from the incident and slight bleeding on his leg, but his injuries were not serious or life-threatening. He did not go to the hospital, Moilanen said.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSCRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTYROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
What to read next
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts