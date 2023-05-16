Blaine Halvorson Memorial run is May 21 in Kasson

KASSON, Minn. — The Blaine M. Halvorson Memorial fun run/walk will continue the legacy of Halvorson's selflessness and gratitude on May 21 in Kasson. He passed away in September 2021.

Halvorson, 27, grew up in Kasson and graduated from Kasson-Mantorville High School in 2012. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a Gunnery Sergeant.

The second annual walk includes a bean bag tournament and silent auction. The event starts at the Kasson American Legion, 212 W Main St., at 8:30 a.m. with the run/walk at 10:30 a.m. Lunches will also be available for purchase to benefit the memorial.

As a nonprofit, the Blaine Halvorson Memorial focuses on helping veterans in crisis, Minnesota veterans charities and other veteran and military organizations. The fundraising events help support United States veterans and active duty military.

For more information on the Blaine Halvorson Memorial, visit bmhmemorial.org.