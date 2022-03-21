Blair-Hoeft named as next director for Olmsted County Property Records and Licensing

ROCHESTER – Byron City Administrator Mary Blair-Hoeft has been named as Olmsted County’s next director of Property Records and Licensing.

She will join the county staff on April 25, giving her the opportunity to train under current Olmsted County PRL Director Mark Krupski, who is retiring May 31 after 32 years with the county, half of which was leading the PRL department.

“I am confident Mary’s extensive leadership and administrative experience will serve our community and organization well,” Olmsted County Deputy Administrator of Physical Development Pete Giesen said in a statement announcing the hire. “The Property Records and Licensing department is well-known for its longstanding commitment to providing high-quality service with care to the community. Under Mary’s leadership, the team will continue to drive those efforts forward.”

The Olmsted County Property Records and Licensing department oversees several services, which preserve land and individual records for the benefit of the public. The services include passports, vital records, elections and voting, assessment services, revenue/property taxes, recording and abstracting.

As Olmsted County PRL director, Blair-Hoeft will be responsible for:



Directing and supervising the operation of the department.

Implementing directives from the county board and state laws.

Representing the county in all matters related to the department with the public, the courts, and governmental agencies.

Implementing proper financial controls relating to the collection of revenues and county funds.

Blair-Hoeft has worked for the city of Byron for the past 24 years,13 years as the city administrator and 11 as city clerk and finance director. Prior to that, she worked as a manager and family self-sufficiency coordinator for the Southeastern Minnesota Multi-County Housing & Redevelopment Authority. She has a master’s degree in management and a bachelor’s degree in business.