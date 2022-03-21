Read Today's Paper Monday, March 21
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Blair-Hoeft named as next director for Olmsted County Property Records and Licensing

Byron city administrator will replace Mark Krupski after his retirement

Mary Blair-Hoeft
Mary Blair-Hoeft
Contributed photo taken by Joya Stetson
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 21, 2022 06:28 PM
Share

ROCHESTER – Byron City Administrator Mary Blair-Hoeft has been named as Olmsted County’s next director of Property Records and Licensing.

She will join the county staff on April 25, giving her the opportunity to train under current Olmsted County PRL Director Mark Krupski, who is retiring May 31 after 32 years with the county, half of which was leading the PRL department.

“I am confident Mary’s extensive leadership and administrative experience will serve our community and organization well,” Olmsted County Deputy Administrator of Physical Development Pete Giesen said in a statement announcing the hire. “The Property Records and Licensing department is well-known for its longstanding commitment to providing high-quality service with care to the community. Under Mary’s leadership, the team will continue to drive those efforts forward.”

The Olmsted County Property Records and Licensing department oversees several services, which preserve land and individual records for the benefit of the public. The services include passports, vital records, elections and voting, assessment services, revenue/property taxes, recording and abstracting.

As Olmsted County PRL director, Blair-Hoeft will be responsible for:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Directing and supervising the operation of the department.
  • Implementing directives from the county board and state laws.
  • Representing the county in all matters related to the department with the public, the courts, and governmental agencies.
  • Implementing proper financial controls relating to the collection of revenues and county funds.

Blair-Hoeft has worked for the city of Byron for the past 24 years,13 years as the city administrator and 11 as city clerk and finance director. Prior to that, she worked as a manager and family self-sufficiency coordinator for the Southeastern Minnesota Multi-County Housing & Redevelopment Authority. She has a master’s degree in management and a bachelor’s degree in business.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERBYRONGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
What to read next
Brad Berzinski, left, Nate Walbruch, right
Local
Dover-Eyota and PEM share two candidates hoping for their superintendent positions
Dover-Eyota will begin interviewing its candidates at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23. They will be held in the High School Media Center and are open to the public.
March 21, 2022 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
logo1 (1).jpg
Members Only
Business
New garden and plant center to sprout on the edge of Rochester
The family-owned Decook Landscaping at 6262 Salem Road SW is busy transforming a barn into a new retail plant center -- Plant Shack at DeCook Landscaping -- on the rural southwest Rochester property.
March 21, 2022 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Trial set for Rochester man charged in 2019 murder
Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 25, is charged in Olmsted County District court with second-degree murder-with intent-not premeditated.
March 21, 2022 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
North Broadway
Local
Next phase of North Broadway construction set to start
Work will focus on alleys and side streets as some improvements are also planned along the main roadway.
March 21, 2022 04:46 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports