A block of Second Street Southwest, just west of Broadway Avenue, will close Monday, with anticipated work to last into the fall.
The closure makes way for sewer work, which will connect projects on First Avenue Southwest and Second Street Southeast, according to Rochester Public Works.
The Second Street Southeast sewer project will reduce the traffic east of Broadway Avenue to a single lane westbound from Third Avenue. The closure of eastbound travel on Second Street Southeast is expected to last into August.
Additionally, access to the Second Street parking ramp and nearby alleys is being closed for 30 days.
The Second Street lane restrictions and closures are not expected to impact traffic on Broadway Avenue.
While the block of Second Street Southwest is closed, Rochester Public Transit plans to shift the location of many downtown bus stops:
• All local routes (21-26) will stop on the west side (southbound lane) of Second Avenue Southwest.
• Direct routes will stay on Second Street Southwest.
• The 1D and 6D buses will stop on the north side (westbound lane) of Second Street Southwest in front of Calvary Episcopal Church.
• The 3D and 18D buses will stop on the south side (eastbound lane).
Pedestrian access is expected to be maintained throughout these corridors, though slight detours may be necessary.