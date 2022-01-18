SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Bloomington woman hurt in Olmsted County crash

The 24-year-old woman is believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

Police lights crash report
stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
January 18, 2022 08:52 AM
ROCHESTER — A Bloomington, Minnesota, woman was injured Monday evening, Jan. 17, 2022, after her vehicle went into a ditch and rolled several times.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called to the single-vehicle crash on southbound U.S. Highway 52 at 36th Avenue Southeast in Marion Township about 6:45 p.m. A 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe was southbound on Highway 52 when it entered the ditch and rolled several times, according to the State Patrol crash report.

The driver, 24-year-old Marie Taylor Larson, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

Load More

Larson was wearing a seat belt.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted the patrol in its response.

