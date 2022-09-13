Blue Thumb Resilient Yards Workshop coming to Rochester next week

ROCHESTER — A free workshop for Rochester residents is aimed at producing healthier yards.

The city is partnering with Blue Thumb to host a Resilient Yards Workshop about rain gardens, native plantings, and creating pollinator habitat.

The workshop is structured in two parts: first an online, self-paced course followed by a virtual, live one-on-one session with a landscape designer.

The landscape designer portion is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 20.

The workshop is listed with a cost of $15, but Rochester area residents can attend for free by using code rochester22. Register by visiting bluethumb.org/events .

Once registered, participants will be invited to prepare for a one-on-one session by watching some online modules that cover resilience, site assessment, rain gardens, native planting, designing with trees and shrubs, planting for pollinators, turf alternatives and other topics to help you create a healthier yard.

During the live webinar, a landscape design expert will follow up on the material in the modules through one-on-one sessions.

Participants will also learn about ways they can fund garden projects through the Rochester Garden Grants and the Lawns to Legumes individual grants.

The Rochester Garden Grants program is accepting applications from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022, for garden installations during the 2023 growing season. Rochester’s grant program offers a $1,000 reimbursement for awarded projects.

Rochester residents can also receive more support, up to $350, through the state’s Lawns to Legumes program which is accepting applications now through Jan. 18, 2023. Lawns to Legumes invites Minnesotans to convert residential yards to pollinator habitat and provides resources to help residents do this including financial support, coaching, and pollinator habitat education.