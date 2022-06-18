SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boat stuck in roller gates on Mississippi River rescued Friday

The Red Wing Fire Department pulled the boat to safety. All five people on board were uninjured.

Red Wing map.png
By Staff reports
June 18, 2022 04:06 PM
WELCH, Minn. — A boat was stuck in the roller gates at Lock and Dam no. 3 on the Mississippi River Friday, June 17, 2022.

The Red Wing Fire Department responded to a call about the incident near Welch at 6:20 p.m. Friday. The boat had five people on board.

Fire department units arrived at the boat within 22 minutes and towed the vessel from the roller gates and out of danger, according to a press release from the department.

All passengers were uninjured. Lock and Dam staff, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Red Wing Police Department and Pine Island Police Department assisted on the call.

By Staff reports
