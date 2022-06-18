Boat stuck in roller gates on Mississippi River rescued Friday

WELCH, Minn. — A boat was stuck in the roller gates at Lock and Dam no. 3 on the Mississippi River Friday, June 17, 2022.

The Red Wing Fire Department responded to a call about the incident near Welch at 6:20 p.m. Friday. The boat had five people on board.

Fire department units arrived at the boat within 22 minutes and towed the vessel from the roller gates and out of danger, according to a press release from the department.

All passengers were uninjured. Lock and Dam staff, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Red Wing Police Department and Pine Island Police Department assisted on the call.