Bodies found of missing men, teenager who went in river near Red Wing

RED WING — The bodies of three people who went missing near the Mississippi River on Monday evening were located on Wednesday morning, July 5.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office said two bodies were located around 6:53 a.m. and the third was located at 7:05 a.m.

The families of the missing swimmers were made aware of the recovery.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s office has responded to the scene and will be releasing names of those located, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said there was a family gathering on the northside of Diamond Island on the Vermillion River near Red Wing, Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

One member of the group was fishing from shore while three others were swimming in the river. All three of the swimmers started struggling in the water. The man fishing on shore went into the water to help the struggling swimmers, the Post Bulletin previously reported. He was able to rescue an adult female, his daughter, the sheriff’s office said.

The man then reentered the water to assist the other two swimmers. All three people then went under the water and did not resurface. The sheriff’s office says 10 to 15 minutes passed before the 911 call was made.

A number of agencies responded to and participated in the search and recovery efforts.

The three missing people were inexperienced swimmers and did not have life vests on, according to the sheriff’s office.