Body found at Beaver Creak Valley State Park identified

CALEDONIA, Minnesota — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in a vehicle at Beaver Creek Valley State Park Jan. 5.

No foul play is suspected in the death of Rodney Duane Jacobs, 69, of Caledonia. He was found in a burned car at the Minnesota state park.

Investigators made the identification based on personal items found in the burned 2008 Chevrolet Impala. Houston County Sheriff Mark Inglett said positive DNA identification of the remains found in the car would still take some time.

Inglett said investigators have video showing Jacobs’s vehicle entering the state park at about 6:40 p.m. Jan. 4. At some point, the vehicle caught fire while Jacobs was inside the vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies found the vehicle after the fire had burned out. They found snow built up on and around the vehicle from snowfall overnight Jan. 4 into Jan. 5.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Inglett reported investigators don’t believe anyone else was involved in the incident and no foul play is suspected.

