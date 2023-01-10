99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Body found in Manor Park in Rochester

Rochester Police received the report at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Manor Park on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Rochester.
Abby Sharpe
January 10, 2023 01:42 PM
ROCHESTER — A body was found in Manor Park in northwest Rochester on Tuesday morning.

Rochester Police responded to the park, located at 4238 Manor Park Drive NW, at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, after receiving a report of a deceased person.

Amanda Grayson, the RPD crime prevention and communications coordinator, said there is no other information available at this time.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTPUBLIC SAFETY
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
