Body found in Manor Park in Rochester
Rochester Police received the report at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.
ROCHESTER — A body was found in Manor Park in northwest Rochester on Tuesday morning.
Rochester Police responded to the park, located at 4238 Manor Park Drive NW, at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, after receiving a report of a deceased person.
Amanda Grayson, the RPD crime prevention and communications coordinator, said there is no other information available at this time.
