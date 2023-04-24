99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Monday, April 24

Body found in Mississippi River north of Red Wing

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reported the discovery on Sunday afternoon. The body has not been identified.

Red Wing map.png
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Today at 12:57 PM

RED WING, Minn. — The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reported the discovery of a body in the Mississippi River on Sunday afternoon, April 23, 2023.

A kayaker discovered the body in the Mississippi River north of the Red Wing area and Diamond Bluff, Wis., around 4:45 p.m. The area is currently flooded .

The person's identity is unknown, according to the Sheriff's Office. It is also undetermined how long the person was in the river. The medical examiner is working on an autopsy and identification of the person, the Sheriff's Office stated.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources also assisted at the scene.

Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in feature reporting as well as enhancing online articles. Readers can reach Rebecca at 507-285-7681 or rmitchell@postbulletin.com.
