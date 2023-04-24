Body found in Mississippi River north of Red Wing
The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reported the discovery on Sunday afternoon. The body has not been identified.
A kayaker discovered the body in the Mississippi River north of the Red Wing area and Diamond Bluff, Wis., around 4:45 p.m. The area is currently flooded .
The person's identity is unknown, according to the Sheriff's Office. It is also undetermined how long the person was in the river. The medical examiner is working on an autopsy and identification of the person, the Sheriff's Office stated.
The Pierce County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources also assisted at the scene.
Here are the updated most likely crest ranges and crest timing for locations along the Mississippi River. Due to the Wisconsin River confluence, the crest at McGregor (Prairie du Chien) has a 70-90% chance of exceeding 2001 flood levels. pic.twitter.com/HIeEPZXHJM— NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) April 23, 2023
