Body found in Mississippi River north of Red Wing

RED WING, Minn. — The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reported the discovery of a body in the Mississippi River on Sunday afternoon, April 23, 2023.

A kayaker discovered the body in the Mississippi River north of the Red Wing area and Diamond Bluff, Wis., around 4:45 p.m. The area is currently flooded .

The person's identity is unknown, according to the Sheriff's Office. It is also undetermined how long the person was in the river. The medical examiner is working on an autopsy and identification of the person, the Sheriff's Office stated.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources also assisted at the scene.