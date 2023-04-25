Body identified in Mississippi River north of Red Wing

RED WING, Minn. — The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office identified the person's body found in the Mississippi River on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

The medical examiner identified the person as 42-year-old Isaac Paul Russell-Hart. He was reported missing in March, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

The Goodhue Sheriff's Office reported a kayaker discovered the body in the Mississippi River north of the Red Wing area and Diamond Bluff, Wis., around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday. The area is currently flooded .

It is undetermined how long Russell-Hart was in the river, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources also assisted at the scene.