Body identified in Mississippi River north of Red Wing

The person was a missing man from Minneapolis.

By Rebecca Mitchell
Today at 3:32 PM

RED WING, Minn. — The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office identified the person's body found in the Mississippi River on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

The medical examiner identified the person as 42-year-old Isaac Paul Russell-Hart. He was reported missing in March, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

The Goodhue Sheriff's Office reported a kayaker discovered the body in the Mississippi River north of the Red Wing area and Diamond Bluff, Wis., around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday. The area is currently flooded .

It is undetermined how long Russell-Hart was in the river, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources also assisted at the scene.

By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in feature reporting as well as enhancing online articles. Readers can reach Rebecca at 507-285-7681 or rmitchell@postbulletin.com.
