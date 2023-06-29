Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Body found in retention pond believed to be missing Rochester woman

Jodi Boeckermann was reported missing Nov. 9, 2021.

Screenshot 2023-06-28 200550.jpg
In a June 2022 Google satellite image, Jodi Boeckermann's silver 2004 Pontiac Grand Am is visible in a retention pond on Rochester Ready Mix property.
Contributed / Google
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 8:53 AM

ROCHESTER — The body found in a retention pond in Rochester Wednesday, June 28, 2023, is believed to be that of a woman missing since 2021.

“All indications are the person inside the vehicle is our missing person, Jodi Boeckermann,” Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said.

Her identification was found inside the car, which belonged to her. RPD is waiting for confirmation by the medical examiner’s office.

Boeckermann was reported missing on Nov. 9, 2021, but was last seen on Oct. 17, 2021. Moilanen said investigators learned Boeckermann was on a medication that, if she stopped taking, would cause her to be disoriented.

The investigation is ongoing, and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

Police responded to the retention pond, on the 4000 block of 19th Street Northwest, where the car was found at 1:54 p.m. Wednesday after a caller saw a bumper floating in the water and believed a vehicle was in the pond as well. The dive team responded and found a woman inside the car.

Moilanen said there are no indications of foul play, but it is a possibility investigators are looking into.

Jodi Boeckermann.jpg
Jodi Boeckermann.
Contributed / Minnesota BCA

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. She loves sports, '90s sitcoms, historical fiction and Quentin Tarantino movies. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
